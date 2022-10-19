Kawinga caught in daily light robbery

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Busted! Creck Hardware, the company that belongs to Apostle Dr. Clifford Kawinga has been caught in a day light robbery by supplying 200 motorcycles at MK5.8 million each to Ministry of Gender.

In the leaked document in our possession shows that the value of each of the motorcycles pegged at US$800 and Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) charged duty at MK200 000.

This means that at MK5.8 million, Apostle Kawinga has made colossal profit of over MK4 million per motorcycle.

Surprisingly, Gender Ministry’s bid document, clearly indicated that it was looking for Yamaha branded motorcycles.

But Creck Hardware has supplied Chinese made Jianshe motorcycles.

After noting the anomaly, Kawinga has since changed particulars of the motorcycles from Jianshe to Yamaha as seen on one of the leaked documents from MRA.

Sources within government told this publication that the bloated charges on the motorcycles are well coordinated within Tonse government as the supplier is said to Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’s financier which President Lazarus Chakwera belongs to.

There was no immediate reactions on public eyes from both Creck Hardware and Gender Ministry on the matter.

This comes amid Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government grappling with finances to meet Malawians needs.

