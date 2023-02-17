Arrogant National Bank of Malawi faces contempt of court over unpaid MK1.72bn to former employees

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc faces contempt of court after failing to adhere to a 14-day ultimatum to pay MK1.72 billion to 99 Indebank former employees.

This comes barely two weeks after Industrial Relations Court ordered the bank to pay compensation to the employees but nothing has been adhered to.

The court is however to issue contempt determination to the bank failing to honor its obligation over the ruling on the matter.

One of the lawyers representing former employees warned, “The bank is simply exposing its corporate pride by going against what the court ordered. There are legal remedies that will correct corporate anomaly and we are determined to pursue those corrective measures”.

Many regulatory and administrative institutions in the financial have condemned strongly against NBM Plc’s arrogance for not adhering to the court order.

However, Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM)’s inside sources also condemned NBM Plc’s arrogance on the matter.

“We are following the matter with keen interest and we will surely intervene to ensure that National Bank of Malawi (NBM) abides by the court order. In this day and age one would expect banks and financial institution to do the right thing in line with the law,” worried one of RBM regulatory experts.

Echoed on the same, Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) has also chided on NBM’s misconduct for bringing the professional into disrepute.

BAM’s inside sources hinted that the association will send a stern reminder to its affiliates that the matter be exhausted amicably and urgency.

Efforts to get reaction from NBM Plc’s Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Affairs Manager Macfussy Kawawa and Akossah Hiwa respectively proved futile on several attempts with calls and messages sent to them.

In 2015 National Bank of Malawi shook the market by acquiring absolute majority shares of Indebank.

However, while trying to align its business strategies, the bank retrenched 99 employees against legal and labour procedures that prompted victims to seek legal remedies on the matter hence the verdict to be paid.

