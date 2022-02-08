SOURCES: wiseman Daniel Fans Blog

Daniel Emelandu Udochukwu, Popularly known as Wiseman Daniel is the founder and general overseer of The Everlasting Light Of Hope International Ministry, presently situated at the Velodrome Main Bowl. Moshood Abiola National Stadium. First Gate, by the Inner Drive in City Gate. FCT Abuja. Wiseman Daniel was Born in the village in Umuahia local government area of Abia State.

The Man of God came to Lagos at a tender age to commence his primary and secondary education. He later went back to Enugu state where he had his University education and had his first degree in Mechanical Engineering. Based on God’s will for his life, he found himself at The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), where he spent his quality time serving God, under the mentorship of Senior Prophet T.B. Joshua.

At the SCOAN he was made an Evangelist and thereafter a Wiseman by his mentor, Senior Prophet TB Joshua.

Afterwards, on the 20th of March, 2020, God instructed his mentor to release Wiseman Daniel to continue the mission and vision God Almighty has given to him. Hence he founded The Everlasting Light Of Hope International Ministry.

Wiseman Daniel started from small, yet has offered so much to uplift and deliver nations and her citizens across the globe. His journey is a humble story of how God raised a young man from grass to grace to lead a dynamic, multifaceted and global ministry that attracts thousands worldwide to witness the reality of God’s power.

The less privileged ones have found succour and rehabilitation from the man of God. He built houses for the poor, gave free food and Medicare as well as paid school fees for indigent ones around the world. Indeed, God has used Wiseman Daniel Mightily to heal and deliver a lot of souls from bondage.

More so, Wiseman Daniel teachings are life-changing. They refresh and transform destinies and prepare one for a very fulfilling, fruitful and rewarding experience with God’s words. Every segment of Wiseman Daniel sermon is brimmed with an effusion of divine revelation and power that transforms the lives and destinies of congregation and viewers all over the world.

Today, we at “Wiseman Daniel Fans Blog”, Join the ELOHIM Family and Admirers of Wiseman Daniel Ministries worldwide to celebrate your birthday. We pray that God, in His infinite mercy, will give you long life, strength and more anointing to continue the work of God to mankind worldwide. To Daniel Emelandu Udochukwu, hearty cheers at 49. Once more, happy birthday and many happy returns. Better is not good enough, the best is yet to come.

ELOHIM!! God Lives In Us!

