LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Multi-Choice Nigeria, the organizers of Africa’s biggest reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), have announced that the BBNaija LockDown Reunion Show will begin Thursday, June 17, 2021.

The BBNaija Reunion Show is done as part of preparations for the commencement of another season of the reality show, and fans will once again get to see their favourite ‘Lockdown geng’ on their DStv and GOtv screens.

As the sixth season gets set to take the center stage later in the year, the Reunion Show promises to be filled with drama as all 20 of the Lockdown housemates meet once again and get the opportunity to clear the air and express their real feelings towards each other.

The reality show will be hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and will revisit some of the highlights and memorable moments from the Season 5 edition that saw Laycon emerge winner.

The BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show will premiere Thursday, 17 June and will air Mondays through to Fridays on Africa Magic Urban at 23:00 CAT and Africa Magic Family at 23:30pm CAT, available to customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, Access and GOtv Max and Plus.

To not miss a moment of the drama, visit www.dstvafrica.com or www.gotvafrica.com and download MyDStv or MyGOtv Apps from your Google or App store to subscribe or switch your package.

For more information, please visit BBNaija page on the Africa Magic website and follow the Big Brother Naija social media fan pages on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Headline sponsor of Big Brother Naija season 6 is Abeg and associate sponsor is Patricia.