Brian Banda

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)–State House Press Secretary, Brian Banda, is leaving his post, a year after becoming the mouthpiece of President Lazarus Chakwera’s new administration.

Banda has confirmed he is going to China for a four months scholarship at Peking University. A new Press Secretary is due to be revealed any time, according to State House sources.

His move comes at time Malawians are expressing outrage against the Tonse Alliance government for its failure to fulfill promises they made before election.

Banda has also been at the centre of criticisms for defending nepotism, cronyism and tribalism continually displayed by Chakwera when appointing public officers.

Recently, he told the public that there was no problem for Chakwera to appoint his daughter to serve in Brussels as ambassador, arguing she equally qualified and she is a citizen of the country.