· 4.9x bigger prize pool than last year at up to 7.5m USDT & NFT addition

· Largest WSOT donation to UNICEF at $400,000 in BTC

SINGAPORE, August 16, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The summer games of crypto trading are back. The 2021 edition of cryptocurrency exchange Bybit’s World Series of Trading (WSOT), set to open for registration on Aug. 18, promises to be the world’s largest crypto trading tournament yet again.

The WSOT 2021 prize pool is up to an unprecedented 7.5 million USDT, plus a bonus track of WSOT NFT collectibles and additional USDT, Bybit announced today.

“WSOT is returning bigger and better as promised,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We want to celebrate excellence and the spirit of competition, as well as shine a light on the positive influences of crypto on our daily lives — improving financial literacy, getting people interested in tech, and putting on top of mind ways we can be a force for change and give back to the wider society.”

The flagship trading event by Bybit, one of the world’s most popular crypto exchanges, attracted over 12,000 participants last year. The winning teams and individuals out of 135 troops and 2,128 solo contestants took home $1.27 million in prizes in 2020.

Eyes on the Prize

With a prize pool of up to 6,000,000 USDT for teams and up to 1,500,000 USDT in the individual competition, WSOT 2021 is slated to be the event of the year for crypto traders around the world.

“Bybit remains in awe by the overwhelming support from the global crypto community. In response, we worked hard in the past 12 months to take the competition experience to the next level with the largest prize pool to date,” said Zhou.

WSOT 2020 was trader junki84’s first ever crypto trading competition. The participant tested out his trading strategy and finished with a legendary 5,242.02% in Individual P&L(%). Equally impressive was trader SalsaTekila, who came in second with a 3,956.56% Individual P&L(%). With greater rewards and more participants, the competition is expected to be even more intense this year.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to provide a platform for the world’s best traders to live up to their ambition. Their achievements were something to behold. And their craft and passion epitomizes everything crypto is about: creating a fair, transparent and open environment for individuals to be the best they can be,” remarked Zhou.

WSOT 2021 is open to global traders where Bybit services are available. Participants can form a troop or play solo to access early bird perks, trading fee discounts or waivers and a chance at more than 1,000 NFTs and 40,000 USDT bonus in lucky draws.

Supporting a Better Future

In 2020, Bybit donated from the WSOT prize pool 10 BTC at market value of over $100,000 at the time, to UNICEF’s pandemic relief efforts . One year on, COVID-19 continues to be a universal crisis, particularly disrupting children’s access to education and threatening their long-term well-being.

Bybit has quadrupled its donation to $400,000 in BTC this year to support UNICEF in their efforts to provide STEM education for girls in Vietnam and deliver quality education in East Asia and the Pacific.

“The world is learning to cope with the ongoing pandemic, but vulnerable groups who feel the deepest impact are often overlooked. Over the years Bybit has borne witness to the talent and potential of members of the global crypto community, regardless of age, gender and background,” said Igneus Terrenus, head of communications at Bybit. “There really is no better investment than in the welfare of children and their right to education. We hope our donation to UNICEF will help change life for the better for those who will grow up to shape the future.”

WSOT 2021 Details

The 10-day registration phase starts at 10AM UTC on Aug. 18.

Eligible contestants may participate in two main tracks as well as contend for bonus prizes, including NFTs, over a 20-day competition period from Aug. 28 to Sept. 17:

· BTC & ETH Troop Throwdown: join or lead a troop of 10 members or above to unlock a prize pool of 6 million USDT

· Solo Showdown: individual traders will compete for their share of 1.5 million USDT in rewards, up from last year’s 90,000 USDT prize pool

· +1,000 NFT collectibles of 40 types and 40,000 USDT in bonus await users in daily lucky draws

Read the rules and sign up for WSOT 2021: bybit.com/wsot2021

About WSOT

The World Series of Trading (WSOT) is a global cryptocurrency trading competition powered by Bybit championing the spirit of competition, fair play, and cultivating camaraderie between crypto lovers from around the world. WSOT celebrates the positive changes cryptocurrency and technologies has brought to our lives.

WSOT ranks contestants by the “profit vs. loss” percentage where traders compete on a level playing field regardless of the depth of their pockets.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multi-lingual community support. The company provides innovative online trading services and cloud mining products, as well as API support, to retail and professional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class.

