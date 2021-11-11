Anxiety, no one would desire to go through this phase. Sometimes it is also hard to understand if you have anxiety. With a few symptoms of daily struggle, you can understand that it is the phase of anxiety.

If anxiety remains unchecked, it may have a significant impact on a person's life. There are various treatments used for anxiety disorders like psychotherapy, medication, lifestyle change, etc. Anti-anxiety CBD oil tincture can be a standard approach to self-treat anxiety. Cannabidiol is being used to treat pain, anxiety, and depression.

In this article, we will be discussing CBD oil for anxiety.

What is Anxiety?

Anxiety is the most common mental disorder that occurs due to our body’s natural response. Anxiety has a combination of feelings like fear and nervousness. There are stages of anxiety that are temporary and long-term. Suppose the anxiety is extreme and prolonged for a couple of months, leading to anxiety disorder. It is necessary to understand anxiety disorders and their causes, symptoms, and of course, remedies.

What is CBD?

CBD is one of the most famous natural remedies. It is one of over 100 chemical compounds found in the cannabis or marijuana plant. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is another well-known cannabinoid compound found in cannabis. THC is a psychoactive that senses getting high and is relatable with marijuana. CBD oil contains active ingredients, whereas CBD is not psychoactive. CBD includes numerous benefits from pain relief, anxiety to many other symptoms.

What is CBD oil?

CBD oil is formed by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant. The product sold in the market includes just not CBD oil but then diluted with a carrier oil. CBD contains less than 0.3% THC.

So, can CBD help anxiety?

CBD oil may work by affecting serotonin levels that affect anxiety and depression. Serotonin is a chemical in the body that affects Mood, sleep, Digestion, and Behavior.

CBD works to maintain the serotonin level in the human brain. In case of an insufficient amount of serotonin level, it will help to treat anxiety. CBD oil might help to treat depression and anxiety by altering serotonin levels.

How does CBD work?

The most important and exciting question of all time: How does CBD work on the human body? CBD interacts with receptors, the endocannabinoid system present in the body. The human body includes different receptors. These receptors are attached to your cells.

These human receptors are in the central and peripheral nervous systems. There is no detailed research on a complete theory about CBD acting on the human body and brain.

In the case of depression and anxiety, people have low serotonin levels. It may also cause anxiety due to not having enough serotonin. The typical treatment for low serotonin is SSRIs that are available by prescription. So few may manage anxiety with CBD instead of an SSRI. It’s essential to consult a doctor while changing the treatment.

Reduce Anxiety and Depression:

Anxiety and depression have become common mental health disorders. It has a lot of impact on health and well-being. The most common treatment for mental health issues like anxiety and depression is pharmaceutical drugs. These drugs can have several side effects. CBD is considered a natural remedy that is safe and well-tolerated. If the ingredients mixed with CBD are good enough and the dosage is well measured, CBD doesn’t show that much of a negative effect.

CBD oil as a treatment for depression and anxiety shows promising results. Also, CBD oil may help in relaxing and making sleep better.

Research about CBD relate to anxiety:

There is a rise in research of studies to do the treatment for anxiety.

One of the studies carried out in 2011 shows a review of a social anxiety disorder. CBD helped to reduce anxiety and discomfort.

A 2015 review suggests CBD could help generalize social anxiety and panic disorder.

In a study in 2019, CBD treats people struggling with anxiety and sleep. The result was 80% of people’s anxiety improved, and almost 70% reported improved sleep.

The research and results found were generally positive. Many studies have small sample sizes. So results were not necessarily representative of the general population. There is a need to do more study using the drug over time to reduce feelings of anxiety consistently.

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil became a favored remedy for anxiety. CBD oil helps to soothe everyday worries and also to treat more severe anxiety. Cannabidiol is a natural remedy for issues like anxiety and pain. CBD oil is beneficial for managing various certain conditions. Knowing which conditions to treat CBD can help a person to consider trying CBD oil. CBD exists in many other forms like capsules, gummies, powder, etc.

CBD dosage varies with form and the person taking it as there is no certainly specified dosage amount. It needs experimentation as it depends on the person, health, age, condition to be treated, etc.

CBD oil comes in a dropper bottle. The product may have how much content is available in CBD’s single drop. You need to determine how many drops are needed to use.

Most of the packaging specifies the total amount of CBD in a bottle. So one drop is about 0.05 milliliters (mL). A 10-mL bottle of CBD oil contains 200 drops. For example, if 10-mL of the bottle contains 1,000 mg of CBD, we can say each drop may contain 5 mg of CBD. So for 10 mg of CBD oil, you can take two drops.

Is CBD safe to use?

A variety of CBD products are flooding the market. You never know what you are purchasing unless you know what ingredients are used in it other than CBD. Not sure if the product contains the levels of CBD as claimed. Customers should be aware of purchasing and using any CBD products. The type of CBD form that works best depends on the condition to be treated.

Conclusion

CBD has been a cure for many health conditions, including anxiety. The research is ongoing and suggests that CBD may help relieve anxiety. CBD is not prescribed for treating anxiety. So the quality and dosage may vary widely.

