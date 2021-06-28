CDEDI on Chakwera’s head

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s civil right body, the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has challenging President Lazarus Chakwera to decisively act on the recently reported looting and plunder of public funds or else brace for unceasing protests.

In a statement signed by CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa and made available to The Maravi Post the organisation says it is very sad to note that parastatal boards are outclassing each other in spending obscene sums of public finances on board meetings outside the country when the poor taxpayers are struggling to make ends meet.

Namiwa says Malawians are shocked with the sharp increase in the number of Tonse Alliance top government officials implicated in the willy-nilly siphoning of the scarce and hard-earned resources.

“We, at CDEDI, have a strong conviction that reports coming out of the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) where seven board members blew K46 Million on a Dubai trip and another K39 Million was spent on a Pretoria trip by the Roads Authority point at an early Christmas party for the top Tonse Alliance Government officials to enjoy and self enrichment that spreads to families and cronies,” reads the statement.

Adding that it beats everyone’s imagination to read such reports bearing in mind that the current administration was ushered in on the cards of correcting the mistakes of the past regime.

Namiwa says the impression and tone by the current administration is sending out there is that of “it’s our turn to eat, who cares’”

To put matters to rest, CDEDI has demanded that for once President Chakwera should fire Information Minister Gospel Kazako and Deputy Minister of Transport Nancy Chiola for failure to exercise due diligence and apply austerity measures when approving the obscene allowances and foreign trips.

“On top of dissolving MACRA board, President Chakwera should also dissolve Roads Authority, NOMCA and EGENCO boards,” Namiwa says arguing that Malawians cannot entertain selective application of justice.

He is also of the strong view that Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) and the rest of the boards should be investigated.

“Additionally, the Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Mr. Zangazanga Chikhosi should be fired for his participation in the looting and plunder of public funds. The SPC should immediately stop doubling as board chair for NOCMA and EGENCO for fear of conflict of interest,” he demanded saying failure by president Chakwera to act within reasonable space of time will force Malawians to protests this free for all plunder of public funds.

Meanwhile, the country militant social right group Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says President Chakwera Tonse administration has turned Malawians’ hopes and aspirations into despair and pain with no plan in sight in the one year it has been in power.

Chakwera’s Tonse government is slowly losing public trust over economic turmoil Malawians are going through: skyrocketing basic items including water, cooking oil, electricity, fuel, soap and among others