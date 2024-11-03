Chakwera says office politics derailing developments

By Steve Chirombo

DEDZA-(MANA)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Friday asked public officers to ensure proper office handovers as one way of ensuring progress of various development projects in the country.

The president made the remarks when he conducted a whistlestop tour in Mtakataka area under Senior Chief Kachindamoto in Dedza district on Friday.

He noted that the problem hinders some key development projects from taking shape or see their completion.

His remarks came in response to Senior Chief Kachindamoto’s remarks at Mtakataka saying they find it difficult to transact official businesses at Dedza Boma.

“I agree that you struggle to reach Dedza Boma. And the need for a Sub Boma here is one area we need to critically look at. It is just very unfortunate that at times we witness office politics that in return derail everything,” said Chakwera.

President Chakwera then assured the people of Mtakataka of his government’s efforts to find proper markets for their farm produce.

“I know you do a lot of farming here like rice, maize and many other farm produce. Be assured that we are doing all we can to find markets for those produce.

“This we will do just like we did with the tobacco farmers in the previous season where they realized more returns,” he pointed out.

Chakwera then called on communities to go for voter registration centres in their large numbers for them to be eligible voters come September 16th, 2025.

On her part, Senior Chief Kachindamoto hailed President Chakwera for visiting the area.

She further pleaded with the president for the rehabilitation of Mtakataka road, establishment of a technical school in the area as well as revamping Mtakataka Airwing which she said will see more young people find employment opportunities.