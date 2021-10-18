ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-University of Malawi (UNIMA)’s third year law student at Chancellor College (Chanco) was on Saturday, October 16, 2021 drown in Lake Malawi.

Mangochi Police publicist Amina Daudi identified the deceased as 26-year-old Noel Kazembe of Ndola Village, TA Chikowi in Zomba who met the fate in a river in the area of Traditional Authority (T.A) Katuli in the District. .

The police publicist told The Maravi Post that on October 10, Kazembe and fellow students belonging to Seventh Day Adventist Church visited Katuli area for a week-long evangelism campaign.

“On this Saturday, Kazembe and his fellow students went to bath at the said river in preparation for prayers.In the process he stepped on a slippery stone and fell into a deeper part of the river where he drowned.

“His colleagues shouted for help and villagers jumped into the waters and retrieved his body.He was rushed to Katuli Health Centre where he was confirmed to have died of suffocation” says Daudi.

Meanwhile, the dead body has been taken to Mangochi District Hospital Mortuary for postmortem.