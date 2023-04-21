Chartia textiles speaks out on mutual agreement with ADMARC

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Chartia textiles has come out of cocoon on mutual agreement with Agriculture Development Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) that the company contributed over US$1million for cotton business transactions.

In an interview with Chartia textiles, Executive Director, Richard Kamoto said the company come in to help ADMARC by supplying cotton to off taker after the grain company stayed two years without proper sells.

Kamoto said over two third of the money has already being paid to ADMARC.

ADMARC

He said their duty is to link ADMARC with other companies across the global.

Kamoto however condemned some individuals who are making his company look like it dumbed ADMARC while in true sense the company derivers very well.

He said they have managed to bought Ginery in Ngabu the former great lakes and another Ginery in Balaka.

Kamoto disclosed that over 4000 farmers benefited the credit cotton from through their company.

He said last year they managed to buy cotton from farm at MK570 which was the highest price as government was buying from them at MK400.

Kamoto said the cotton seed is bought at MK30000 per seed and had urged government to subside the price or bring in more company.

Responding to the matter, ADMARC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Agnes Chikoko confirmed having agreement with Chartia textiles.

Chikoko said the corporation contract with the company was a normal business contract whereby the ADMARC was to supply 1,000 metric tone of cotton lint at the price agreed.

She said ADMARC has supplied about 650 metric tones and the contract expired.

“There is about 150metric of cotton lint not yet paid for by Chartia which we are following up with them. It’s a normal business transaction,” said Chikoko.

She said they are talking to Chartia on supply of the remaining quantity upon payment of the outstanding balance.

The company started in south Africa two years ago, expecting to open a fabric company in the country.