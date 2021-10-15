What: Civil society regional forum – Central Africa region Who: The Civil Society and Community Engagement Division of the African Development Bank When: 26 October 2021, 10.00-14.00 GMT +1 Where: Virtual

The Civil Society and Community Engagement Division of the African Development Bank will host regional forums across the continent this year, in lieu of the annual civil society forums held in the past. The overarching theme of the regional forums will be: “Engaging civil society in building resilient economies post Covid-19.” The regional format will provide an opportunity for the Bank to share its regional vision and priority areas with participants as part of its vision of being closer to the communities it serves.

The first regional forum will take place virtually on 26 October and focus on Central Africa. The sub-theme is Regional Integration in Central Africa: The Role of Civil Society in Women’s Economic Empowerment and Youth Skills Development.

The meeting will bring together civil society organizations, non-state actors, representatives of governments and the Economic Community of Central African States to discuss the participation of civil society in strengthening regional integration through greater economic empowerment of women.

Source African Development Bank Group