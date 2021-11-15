DEDZA-(MaraviPost)-With this year’s growing season drawing closer, unlicenced seed traders in Dedza district must embrace tough times as stakeholders in the district have formulated by laws which among others call on law enforcement agencies to start arresting culprits following rising cases of fake seed traders on the market during the season.

The Civil Society Agriculture Network (CISNET) engaged Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the district to among others find lasting solutions over reports of fake seeds on most markets across the district.

CISANET programs officer Thokozani Guta said the agriculture think tank reamains committed to mitigating some of the challenges that farmers in the country are facing by among others intensifying awareness on policies on certified standards of seeds.

Guta asked for a comprehensive working partnership amongst government as well as relevant stakeholders in order to benefit farmers in the district.

“We are worried to have noted that selling of uncertified farm inputs is becoming a challenge in some districts. This negatively affects the farmer out there, so I would like to ask all relevant stakeholders to come together in bringing the vice to an end,” said Guta.

Dedza Chief Agricultural Officer Joshua Mphanda believes that formulation of the by laws will help reduce the influx of fake seeds which he says has worsened in the district.

Mphanda acknowledged the malpractice by some vendors saying has been worsened in the district that has called for an urgent intervention from law enforcement agencies.

He emphasized on the need for international agro-dealers to comply with the new laws in an effort to ensure their compliance in this year’s growing season.

Dedza CSO agriculture cluster chairperson Samuel Chirambo welcomed the newly introduced by laws saying they are crucial in mitigating challenges that in the district face in the purchase of farm products.

“The by laws are an eye opener because they will among others enable farmers in the district realise bumper harvests as reports indicate that the sale of fake seeds is common in the district,” said Chirambo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...