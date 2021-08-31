Wastewater surveillance can indicate the presence and temporal trends of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in a sewershed (1,2). Large universities have used wastewater surveillance to identify residence halls at high risk for transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent of COVID-19 (3,4). We demonstrate that wastewater surveillance using grab samples collected from residential halls and 24-hour composite samples from lift stations can detect COVID-19 outbreaks at a small residential college.

The Study

During August 21–November 20, 2020 (days 0–92), we collected weekly grab samples of flowing untreated wastewater from 6 residence halls at a residential college in Maine, USA. The residence halls served 605 students; hall A housed 64 students, hall B housed 127 students, hall C housed 80 students, hall D housed 109 students, hall E housed 87 students, and hall F housed 138 students. During days 13–92 we also collected 24-hour composite samples approximately twice a week from 2 lift stations (i.e., L1 and L3) where wastewater from various buildings on campus was consolidated in holding tanks and pumped to septic tanks; these composite samples represented the total population in the residence halls. L1 contained effluent from halls E–F and L3 contained effluent from halls A–D. Both lift stations also contained effluent from other campus buildings. The wastewater was collected and stored at 4°C for <72 hours before we assayed 105-mL samples using the Water SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test (IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., https://www.idexx.com) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The 2019-nCoV_N_Positive Control plasmid (Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., https://www.idtdna.com) had a limit of quantification of 2 (average cycle threshold [C t ] 39.42) copies per reaction, and the purified 2019-nCoV_N_Positive Control plasmid cloned into Escherichia coli had a limit of quantification of 20 (average C t 35.95) copies per reaction. The theoretical limit of detection in all samples was 1 copy per reaction. We included a negative extraction control, no-template control, and a step from the standard curve (2 × 103 or 2 × 104 copies/reaction) in each run. We calculated SARS-CoV-2 RNA concentrations as copies per day per person for 24-hour composite samples and copies per liter per person for grab samples. Nondetectable samples were reported at one half the theoretical limit of detection (5).

Each week, ≈100 students were randomly selected for individual surveillance testing by reverse transcription PCR. We instituted expanded surveillance testing for students living in residence halls with detectable RNA in grab samples or served by lift stations that had increased RNA concentrations.

Affected students were isolated or quarantined according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (6,7). COVID-19 outbreak investigations by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Augusta, Maine, USA) end 28 days (2 infectious periods) after the specimen collection date of the last identified case. All residential students were tested for SARS-CoV-2 upon outbreak identification, beginning on day 25 for the first outbreak and day 81 for the second outbreak. Widespread testing among students continued weekly until all students had negative test results for 2 successive rounds during the outbreak period.

On day 18, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA from the wastewater discharge of hall F and both lift stations, preceding an outbreak on days 21–58 (Figure, panels A, B). By day 22, RNA concentrations in both lift stations increased by >1 log 10 ; concentrations decreased by >1 log 10 by day 33 for L3 and day 40 for L1 (Figure, panel B). On day 21, expanded individual surveillance testing of half of the students living in hall F identified 2 COVID-19 cases (Figure, panels C, D). Widespread surveillance testing beginning on day 22 identified 6 additional cases in hall F, 1 case in hall D, and 1 case in hall E (Figure, panel C). In response, the college implemented remote learning during days 22–36.

Students returned to their residence halls from quarantine or isolation on days 21–45; we observed an increase of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in L3 on days 40–46 (Figure, panel B). We detected RNA in grab samples from hall D on days 45 and 53 and hall F on days 50 and 53 (Figure, panel A); however, concentrations were undetectable in L3 on days 49–70 (Figure, panel B). On day 53, individual surveillance testing of all students in hall F did not identify any COVID-19 cases (Figure, panels C, D).