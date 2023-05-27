Devin Haney Proves He Is Number One Lightweight in Boxing

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney defended all four of his major belts in boxing with a points success over Vasiliy Lomachenko. After dominating the contest in Las Vegas, the judges the victory in his favour 116-113, 115-113 and 115-113.

It was a big victory for Haney against the two-weight world champion as it proved he is the leading boxer in the division. It was the 30th success of his professional career and it ensures he remains unbeaten in the sport.

When Haney defeated Australian George Kambosos in 2022, he became the first boxer in history to hold the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO crowns in the lightweight division. He then defended the four belts in a rematch with Kambosos as you read in the BBC report on that fight.

The American took on the challenge of Lomachenko as he was the number one challenger in the division. He was also ranked inside the top 10 of the pound-for-pound list in the sport, which we cover extensively here at Maravi Post, so success has enhanced his reputation further.

Pound-For-Pound Ranking

Haney will have his eyes on climbing The Ring’s pound-for-pound list in boxing in 2023. His last three victories will have done his chances no harm of putting himself closer to the top end of that list which is currently topped by heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

The American is eighth in the latest standings following his victory over Lomachenko. That’s the highest he has been in his career. He sits above Gervonta Davis and Lomachenko who are now ninth and 10threspectively.

Haney will be keeping a close eye on the Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez contest in June as the former is just above him in the pound-for-pound list in seventh place. Taylor is the odds-on favourite at a price of 8/13 according to the outright markets at Bwin sports for that bout, but should he lose, it could lead to Haney leapfrogging him when the list is updated.

Straight after his victory over Lomachenko, Haney exchanged words in the ring with Shakur Stevenson. The American is expected to be his next opponent should both parties reach an agreement. Like Haney, Stevenson is also unbeaten as a professional. He has held world titles in the featherweight and super featherweight divisions. His next goal is to win all four major crowns at lightweight.

Stevenson has had notable victories against Jamel Herring and Oscar Valdez. He beat the former by a 10th-round stoppage in 2021, while last year, he was handed a unanimous victory by the judges over Valdez, unifying the WBC and WBO super featherweight titles.

Haney has also been linked with a fight with Davis. The former WBA (regular) lightweight champion recently beat Ryan Garcia in what was an excellent performance within seven rounds. Davis has been a world champion in three different weight divisions, including super lightweight. He will be hoping for a shot at Haney’s four world titles at some point in the near future.

Whatever is next for Haney, he has shown is one of the most exciting boxers in the sport. He is already an early contender for being named the Fighter of the Year for 2023.

