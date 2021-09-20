BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Lawyers for embattled Mapeto David Whitehead and Sons on Monday afternoon, September 20, 2021 obtained an injunction restraining Chief Resident Magistrate (south) Jean Kayira from continuing hearing the alleged MK16.5billion tax evasion case.

The defence wants the High Court to review Kayira’s decision to dismiss their application seeking an adjournment of about 30 days before the commencement of the trial.

The defence lawyers argued that they need enough time to go through the State’s disclosures saying some of the lawyers such as John Gift Mwakhwawa and Pearson Wame have just joined the case.

High Court Judge Vikochi Chima eventually granted the injunction.

In the morning Chief Resident Magistrate Kayira dismissed an application by the defence to adjourn the case in which Malawi Revenue Authority is accusing Mapeto David Whitehead and Sons executives of evading tax of about K16.5billion.

The defence through its lawyers, John Gift Mwakhwawa and Fostino Mayere, asked the court to adjourn the matter to a later date to give themselves enough time to go through the State’s disclosures.

Mayere argued that Mwakhwawa who has replaced Jai Banda as defence lead lawyer did not go through all the documents hence the application.

But in his response, Director of Public Prosecution Steve Kayuni objected the defence’s prayer saying Mayere joined the case from the begin..

Meanwhile, MRA has hired renowned lawyer Modecai Msisha to beef up their legal team.