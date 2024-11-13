Embattled opposition DPP disowns its MEC Commissioner Kasaila on Smartmatic use support

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The embattled opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 disowned Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner Francis Kasaila.

DPP appointed Kasaila and other two commissioners to represent the party at the electoral body to the next General Elections.

The party has disowned Kasaila following his recent remarks where he backed the use of Smartmatic platform in the electronic transmission of the 2025 election results.

DPPs spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba disowned the Commissioner during opposition news conference where they voiced against the use of Smartmatic technology.

The opposition parties also pushing for MEC chair Anabel Mtalimanja resignation.

Namalomba hinted that the stand taken by Kasaila is not shared by the party which together with other opposition parties feels the technology will be used for rigging the 2025 elections.

“Whatever this Commissioner said about Smartmatic usage is not part of DPP. As a party we disown him in totality,” lambasted Outspoken Namalomba.

Opposition parties planned demonstrations in Lilongwe on Wednesday aimed at forcing MEC Chairperson and Chief Elections Officer Anabel Mtalimanja and Andrew Mpesi respectively for being accused of allegeous to Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The opposition parties fear that current MEC leadership might favour MCP during 2025 polls.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe District Council urged opposition parties to reschedule the demonstrations arguing that the Malawi Police Service would not be available for security