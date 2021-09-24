BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) on Thursday arrested six people in relation to offences under Customs Laws in which they connived to defraud the Malawi Government of revenue amounting to over MK250 million.

The six include Faizal Gaffar Latif, Zalina Latif, who are Directors of Mapeto (DWSM) Limited, and Mohamad Gaffar, the Managing Director; Muhamad Yaseen an employee of Mapeto who is also the proprietor of Star Style Investments, as well as McKnight Banda and Chimwemwe Tembo the Manager and Officer of Fortume Limited Clearing Agency respectively.

MRA Head of Corporate Affairs Steve Kapoloma told MBC that the alleged offences include; conspiracy to commit customs offences, contrary to Section 132 (j) as read with section 142 of the Customs and Excise Act Cap 42:01 (of the Laws of Malawi), Interfering with goods under customs control, contrary to Section 134(d) as read with Sections 3 and 143 of the Customs and Excise Act (Cap 42:01 of the Laws of Malawi) and Uttering a false document contrary to section 360 as read with section 356 of the Penal Code, CAP 7:01 of the Laws of Malawi.

The six, among others, are alleged to have falsified documents presented to Customs for declaration and clearance of fabrics in or around April, 2021 with intent to defraud Government of revenue and will appear before court soon.

This is the second arrest on similar tax evasion