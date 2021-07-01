The Euro 2020 group stages have concluded, and all 16 qualifying teams are waiting on their knockout fixtures ahead. Let us preview the players who have excelled for their respective teams thus far.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Of course, the man who broke the international goal scoring record this week was going to top our list. One of the world’s greatest players to ever grace the pitch has indeed performed to an elite level during this year’s Euro Championships even passed his prime at 36 years of age, and without his presence, Portugal may not have been lucky to reach the last 16.

The ultra-talented, vastly experienced striker is the top-goal scorer in the tournament, with five goals. In addition, he’s scored a total of 109 goals playing for Portugal, matching Ali Daei’s all-time international goal scoring record. When you add Ronaldo’s one assist during the Euro’s, he can be thanked for six of Portugal’s seven goals.

Manuel Locatelli (Italy)

Italy is one of three teams who managed to claim all nine points in their Euro group stage outings, so it isn’t easy to pinpoint one hero from the Italian squad.

With that said, 23-year-old Manuel Locatelli has considerably increased his stock during the Euro 2020 tournament. Clubs from across the world were showing interest in Locatelli before the competition start, but since his brace against Switzerland, the spotlight has begun to shine a little brighter. Multiple English Premier League clubs are keenly interested In Locatelli’s services. Still, from the rumours we’ve read, Serie A’s Juventus leads the way in capturing the midfielder’s services for the next domestic season.

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

SBR odds took plenty of action on Kevin De Bruyne during Manchester City’s domestic dominance this past term. Now, the Belgium international has transitioned his elite-level skillset into this year’s Euro competition.

De Bruyne has only played 135 minutes of a possible 270, and still, nobody has made more key passes during the tournament (9). Seven of those nine passes can be seen in Belgium’s 2-0 success against Finland. In addition, he assisted in the team’s equalising goal and scored the winner when Belgium faced Denmark

.

Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands)

Sure, Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum have stolen the attention during Holland’s group stage fixtures in the Euro 2020. Still, Frenkie de Jong has excelled since the beginning of the Dutch squad’s quest for Euro gold.

The Barcelona midfielder has excelled on and off the ball, completing more runs (13) than any other player during the group stage, and nobody has won possession in midfield third more than De Jong (19).

Paul Pogba (France)

Another standout player that holds no surprise by making it onto our list, Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba has delivered the goods for current World Champions France.

Pogba has consistently been in wait for the runs of Mbappe and Benzema during France’s matchups, and he finally came through against Portugal by setting up Benzema to net their second goal. Pogba has continued his high form across all three fixtures, which never really stopped since France’s 2018 World Cup victory. He is sure to play a crucial part in the progression of the French side during the final-16.

Mats Hummels (Germany)

Defenders are crucial to a squad’s success. Even though Germany progressed to the final 16 by the skin of their teeth, defender Mats Hummels has been essential in helping make their qualification a possibility.

Despite scoring an own goal in Germany’s only group loss to France, he set up the Kai Havertz goal versus Hungary and has been solid at the back. A successful passing rate of 93.1% and a high number of interceptions has benefitted the German squad; additionally, he’s won many aerial duels during the competition.

Mason Mount (England)

Football could be coming home should Mason Mount continue to provide great awareness during England’s final-16 fixtures.

The Chelsea player missed England’s 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic, but it became clear why Gareth Southgate puts a lot of faith in him. He hasn’t provided many goods pressing forward, but Mount’s defensive structure has undoubtedly contributed to England’s consecutive clean sheets. He’s returned eight tackles in the two games he featured, five more than any of his teammates.

Jordi Alba (Spain)

Following Spain’s first two lacklustre group stage matches, Spanish fans were in panic mode. However, the worries came to an end with their final matchday 5-0 hammering of Slovakia. And even though Spain failed to rattle the goal net as much as they would like during those first set of group games, they held a considerable possession percentage throughout those fixtures.

Besides Aymeric Laporte (259), nobody made more accurate passes than Alba (247), and he made more key passes (6) than any other Spanish player.