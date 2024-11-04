Exclusive Interview: MEC’s spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa on Calls for Dr. Anabel Mtalimanja’s Resignation

By Burnett Munthali, Maravi Post

In the face of mounting public calls for Dr. Anabel Mtalimanja’s resignation as Chair of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Maravi Post reached out to MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa for clarification. However, his responses indicate a reluctance to engage in detail on these allegations, with Mwafulirwa choosing to focus on questioning the journalistic process rather than addressing the issues raised.

1) Mr. Mwafulirwa, how does MEC respond to the recent letter from concerned citizens calling for Dr. Anabel Mtalimanja’s immediate resignation?

Despite several attempts to engage Mwafulirwa on this direct question, he consistently declined to respond to the letter’s contents, advising that “there is no comment on the issues.” His reply seemed defensive, reflecting a lack of willingness to confront the matter head-on.

2) What is MEC’s stance on claims of political bias toward the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) due to Dr. Mtalimanja’s alleged family connections?

Mwafulirwa offered no answer to the public’s perception of bias, further intensifying speculation about MEC’s impartiality and casting doubt on MEC’s commitment to maintaining an unbiased electoral body.

3) How is MEC addressing stakeholders’ lack of confidence in Dr. Mtalimanja’s leadership?

Again, Mwafulirwa refrained from commenting, only suggesting that Maravi Post should have sought “proof” from the letter’s authors rather than asking MEC for clarification. His refusal to address these concerns reinforces perceptions that MEC is not taking these stakeholders’ views seriously.

4) What is MEC’s response to claims of Dr. Mtalimanja’s perceived arrogance in handling public feedback?

No comment was provided regarding Dr. Mtalimanja’s perceived leadership style, an issue raised by concerned citizens. This omission highlights MEC’s reluctance to engage constructively with public sentiment.

5) Why did MEC choose Smartmatic voting machines, and how will it ensure transparency in their use?

Mwafulirwa refrained from addressing the procurement process, merely questioning Maravi Post’s choice of phrasing in raising this question. The lack of transparency on MEC’s part continues to fuel suspicions regarding these machines’ auditing challenges.

6) Has MEC considered more affordable voting systems?

No comment was offered on potential alternatives to Smartmatic voting machines, leaving concerns about the affordability and practicality of the system unanswered.

7) Is there any possibility of reinstating Dr. Chifundo Kachale, as called for by the letter’s authors?

Again, Mwafulirwa withheld any specific response, only asserting that Maravi Post should have probed further into the motivations behind this request, rather than offering MEC’s perspective.

8) What assurances can MEC give about future election transparency and fairness?

When asked about future assurances for a fair and transparent election, Mwafulirwa declined to elaborate, raising further concerns regarding MEC’s commitment to upholding democratic principles.

9) How does MEC plan to address critics and foster unity before the next elections?

No comment was provided on MEC’s engagement strategy, indicating a potential gap in its approach to building public trust and promoting a peaceful electoral environment.

10) Would MEC be open to meeting with concerned citizens to discuss grievances?

Mwafulirwa avoided answering whether MEC or Dr. Mtalimanja would meet with concerned citizens, denying the public the opportunity for open dialogue with their electoral commission.

The debate continues

Despite multiple attempts by Maravi Post to obtain MEC’s responses, Mr. Mwafulirwa remained uncooperative, with comments that at times deflected attention from the critical questions posed. His only consistent message was that “there is no comment on the issues.” Furthermore, Mwafulirwa discouraged Maravi Post from directly engaging Dr. Mtalimanja, insisting that he would speak on her behalf.

Conclusion

This interview reveals an unwillingness on MEC’s part to engage in open dialogue about the concerns raised by Malawians, fueling more questions about the commission’s transparency, accountability, and willingness to address the public’s expectations. As Malawi heads toward its next election, MEC’s defensiveness risks eroding trust further, reinforcing the importance of public engagement and transparency as essential tenets of a fair electoral process.