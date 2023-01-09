PAC meeting on progress

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A Brazilian National identified as Gilena Seliman Fajar been an in-charge for Malawi embassy in Dubai for the last 10 years with a Malawian passport.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Benard Sande revealed this on Monday in a meeting with Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Lilongwe.

Sande admits that Dubai embassy for malawi is been heading by foreign national since 2013.

“Technically is a Malawian as she was issued a Malawian passport,” said Sande.

He said as a ministry is looking into the issue as the one holding the Dubai embassy is a pro-bono doing the without pay.

Sande added that the heads of commission from Malawi have been working without contracts in foreign nationals.

He said it is a tradition of the ministry that people do start work without contracts.

Lilongwe City south East, Msungama brought the question of Dubai office to the PS saying the office is having serious problems and most Malawians are struggling to get help.

On his part, Chairperson for the committee, Mark Bottoman it’s a serious anomaly for Dubai embassy to be heading by a foreign national.

Bottoman said the committee will investigate the matter on how the foreign national was issued a Malawian passport.

