Exposed! MDF deputy commander PV Phiri embroiled into overseas’ MK38m allowances fraud

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government is not ran of fraud, scandals three years in power as many are caught in day light public resources robbery.

This comes as Deputy Commander of Malawi Defense Force (MDF) Lieutenant General PV Phiri has been embroiled in financial scandal for allegedly using force to pay himself an amount of MK38,531,270 (Thirty-Eight Million, Five Hundred and Thirty-One Thousand, Two Hundred and Seventy Kwacha) on April 20, 2021.

It is alleged that Phiri while serving as Major General was paid the amount using his powers after he had forced the accountant to authorize the pay by adding his name and that of another officer on the list of the Oversees Training Allowance Arrears for MDF officers and staff.

According to single payment voucher number:101PV5027437 and cheque number 379028 in our possession, Phiri allocated himself MK10,260,000 on Maintenance of Buildings, and MK22, 811,270 on Foreign Training then allocated another MK5,460,000 to another officer.

Phiri is alleged to have authored a letter requesting for payment of all outstanding arrears in which he alleged that his voucher was an updated list of all outstanding oversees allowances which the Defense Force Commander has directed to be paid without any further delay.

It is said that this payment was to be done together with the list of officers who were approved by the National Audit Office’s report.

The payout of MK38.5 million to him for Oversees Training Allowances has raised eyebrows as records indicates that Phiri had never had any outstanding arrears on such reason since he already settled his arrears during the leadership of former Commander Mark Chiziko.

The deputy commander is believed to have added names of the officers who got already their allowance to increase the figures for himself.

About 17 MDF officers were eligible for overseas training while Phiri added himself with unknown individual to the list totaling 19.

According to the list in our possession, MDF officers were allocated to different countries for study tour including Tanzania, UK, USA, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, China, Egypt, Kenya and Zambia.

Meanwhile, there are reports that a well-wisher has tipped the Parliamentary Committee on Public Accounts (PAC) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate the matter.

When contacted on the matter, PAC chairperson Mark Bottoman disputed the claims arguing that there is no truth about the allowance fraud allegation.

Bottoman argues further that PAC has not received any complaint on the matter.

“There’s no grain of truth in this, Sir. We have no complaint of this sort. All we have is the report as stated above and this report was the one that was presented by the Minister of Finance in parliament.

“For your own information, my committee is still considering the Auditor General’s report of 2019/2020 for various MDAs so it is not proper to speculate when all the processes are yet to be finalized,” disputed Bottoman.

ACB publicist Egrita Mdala also declined to comment on the matter arguing that the bureau has no information on the matter.

“I do not have information to that effect,” declined Mdala.

MDF Spokesperson Major Emanuel Kelvin Mlelemba was not available for comment on several attempts.

Phiri’s involvement into allowance fraud comes also amid abusive allegations towards junior officers at MDF.

This publication understands that MDF commander Vincent Nundwe’s office tenure ends early June 2023 that either President Chakwera will extend his term or replace him with PV Phiri according to the army officers hierarchy.





