SOURCES: WATCHED TB JOSHUA

Since the passing on to Glory of the General overseer of The Synagogue, Church of all Nations (SCOAN), there has been a lot of fake news going around about the cause of death of the Prophet; controversy over where the prophet will be buried; and also the appointment of the wife of the Prophet, Evelyn Joshua as the new General overseer of The SCOAN.

While one would have chosen to ignore all this fake news, it will do no good to most members of the public that can be easily misled by what they read and hear from the news and social media.

Hence, this response.

Prophet TB Joshua was not sick before he passes on to Glory.

We all watched the last service of the Prophet before he was called home by God. We could see that there was no sign that the Prophet was sick.

He was healthy and sound. He was all smiling and claim in his usual disposition.

The Prophet was not sick neither did he travelled to Tunisia or any country for a medical checkup a few days before he left this world.

The Prophet was simply called back home by God like other Prophet of old to rest in God’s kingdom. Any other story outside that is fake news.

You can as well watch the Video of the last service of the Prophet below:

There is no controversy on where Prophet TB Joshua will be buried.

Every action concerning the Burial of the Prophet is subject to the directives of the Spirit of God.

Neither the wife of the Prophet nor His relatives have a say on the matter.

Everyone is free to air their opinion in the public. Where the prophet will be buried and the time he will be buried will be determined by the Spirit of God and there is no controversy over it.

It is also important to note that Evelyn Joshua has not to be appointed as the new General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of all Nations.

If she was appointed, it would have been made known to the public through the SCOAN official social media Channels and Emmanuel TV.

There was never a time any meeting was called upon by any family group and elders of the Church where an agreement was reached that Evelyn Joshua should be appointed as the new head of the SCOAN.

There is no leadership vacuum in the SCOAN with the demise of the Prophet and there is no rush for whatsoever reasons for a new person to head the SCOAN.

What everybody is focusing on right now is the burial ceremony of the Prophet.

The Prophet has not yet be buried and the wife is still mourning the departed soul of his lovely husband.

The issue of who would take over the head of the SCOAN would be after the burial of the Prophet and whosoever that person his, will be as directed by the Spirit of God.

This is not an issue of family Business according to comments by critics.

If Evelyn Joshua will be the newly appointed head of the SCOAN. It will be so according to the directives of God.

She will not be appointed based on agreements reached by any Church elders and family member.

If so be she will be appointed, Evelyn Joshua is not going to be qualified for that position because she is Prophet TB Joshua’s wife but because she was chosen and made qualified by God.

MAY THE WILL OF GOD BE DONE AND MAY HIS NAME ALONE BE GLORIFIED!! AMEN!

GOOD MORNING AND WIN TODAY!