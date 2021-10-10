FISD cornered

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)–Foundation of Irrigation for Sustainable Development (Fisd), a Malawian company which dubiously flourished under the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has been caught in its own trap which was set to dent China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) Limited .

Following the ruling by the High Court of Malawi Commercial Division which ordered the CSCEC to pay $2 million (about K1.7 billion) to Fisd for breach of contractual agreements on two projects in the country, lawyer for local company Gift Nankhuni remarked that Fisd will push the National Construction Industry Council (NCIC) to deregister the Chinese firm.

The legal battle between the two companies erupted from an alleged breach of Strategic Co-operation Agreement that they signed on 11th September last year and was to run up to 30th June this year.

According to their Strategic Co-operation Agreement which Maravi Post has seen, the local firm was positioned to be a sub-contractor to China State Construction Engineering Corporation throughout the agreement period.

A dispute ensued surrounding two projects that the main contractor is executing in Mzuzu and Karonga.

In Mzuzu, the company is constructing state-of-the-art Library and Auditorium for Mzuzu University to replace the one that was lost to inferno in 2015.

In Karonga, the company is contracted by the Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) to rehabilitate, upgrade and expand Karonga town water supply system.

However, China State Construction Engineering Corporation is fighting the High Court ruling at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Prior to the appeal, the Chinese firm obtained a Stay Order stopping Fisd from redeeming the award to pave way for the appeal.

In court documents that were filed for the successful Stay Order, the Chinese construction outfit demonstrated greater possibilities for the appeal to succeed as it showcased evidence that Fisd misled the High Court with not only lies but also a well-hidden fraud scheme.

According to sworn statements that China State Construction Engineering Corporation made, Fisd Limited unilaterally terminated the agreement in violation of terms of the agreement itself and went ahead to claim money alleging that the main contractor had breached the agreement.

The allegation of breaching the agreement were strongly denied by the main contractor who submitted that the scope of works for the Sub-Contractor in the Mzuzu University Library and Auditorium construction were to install plumbing and electrical fittings which can only be done when the building structure is completed.

Meanwhile, Maravi Post has found that the project is still in its foundation stages.

In the Karonga project, Fisd told the court that the main contractor never communicated to Fisd about the existence of this project.

But this too has been debunked in the Stay Order statements where the Chinese firm paraded evidence proving that Fisd was not only formally informed about the project but was also requested to submit Bills of Quantities (BOQs) for its subcontracted work.

According to the evidence, Fisd submitted the BOQs but failed to submit an up-to-date company profile which was required by the project client to approve the sub-contractor.

Commentators have said that Fisd might have been in a rush of things considering that their agreement period was coming to an end on 30th June 2021.

“Fisd might have felt insecure since their strategic agreement with the main contractor was coming to an end in June 2021 before the project could reach the stage of their work components. In view of this, Fisd might have thought of exploiting the alternative reward clause so that it can walk away with something in its bag,” said one commentator speaking to Maravi Post on condition of anonymity.

The confirmation of the Strategic Agreement reads: “This is to confirm that China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited (the “Main Contractor”) and FISD Limited Company (the “Subcontractor”) have entered into agreement for future projects in Malawi. Whereas for any future project that has been awarded from the date signed until the end of June 2021, the Main Contractor shall subcontract the project of no less than 3% of Main Contract Value or One Million United States Dollars.”

However, Fisd is accused of unilaterally terminating the agreement in a manner that violated its terms.

A background check reveals Fisd propensity to fraud and dirty tactics around project contracts.

The four Directors of Fisd Limited were arrested last year in a case of defrauding Malawi Government $325,731 (about K260 million).

Their case is still before the Court and they are currently on bail.

Once convicted of the fraud charges, the Fisd directors and their company risks deregistration.