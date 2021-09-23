LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-State prosecutors in the ongoing fraud case against four Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Development (FISD) Limited’s directors have requested the court to access African Development (ADB) bank and Ministry of Finance’s Treasury funds transactions documents.

The state wants the documents to be part of evidence against the four FISD directors on defrauding government.

During the court hearing on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, senior resident magistrate Florence Sekandiwana adjourned the case to October 18 when the state is expected to bring documents as part of the evidence against the four.

FISD directors’ lawyer Gift Nankhuni told The Maravi Post that his client are ready with the case without giving more details.

The application comes after the state formally submitted formal charge sheets against the FISD directors, namely; Moses Chirambo, Frank Mwenechanya, Kondwani Namchukwa and Aurther Mpama.

The charges leveled against them including conspiracy to defraud, theft by public servant, obtaining money by false presence and money laundering.

But the four pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The arrest of the four FISD directors came on the back of a protracted legal wrangle in the High Court of Malawi Commercial Division between FISD Limited and government and the African Development Bank (AFDB) on the management of a water supply project contract FISD was awarded in Ntcheu.

After their arrest last year, the FISD directors were remanded to Maula prison for five days until their bails were granted on November 13, 2020.