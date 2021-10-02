By Mayamiko Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-First capital holdings Plc ( FMBCH) the holding company for first capital bank, with subsidiary banks operating in several countries says has posted impressive profits in the half of 2021.

The groups subsidiary banks operating in Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe were all profitable in the first six months of the year.

That’s according to the statement which has been released by the bank dated September 27, 2021 and is signed by groups head of Marketing and Communications Dennis Mambura.

The statement further said that despite the ongoing impact of Covid19, the group posted a combined profit after tax of US$13.1 million, compared to US$14.3 million as of 30th June 2020.

The group also recorded growth in it’s net interest income to US$44.2 million compared to US$29.1 million in the same period last year.

“These results reflect FMBCH resilience and how well our teams and businesses have navigated the pandemic as we continued to serve our customers,” said Mehendra Gursahani Groups interim managing director.

As result of the positive half year performance for the group, FMBC directors have resolved to pay an interim dividend of 1,966,600 representing 0.08 cents ( US$) per share during October 2021.

The group has a total asset base of over US$1.2 billion and employs over 1500 people.