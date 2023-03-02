Former MERA chief Collins Magalasi found with case to answer

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Former Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) chief executive officer (CEO) Collins Magalasi has been found with a case to answer on counts of fraud and abuse of office for allegedly using MK10.5 million MERA money to pay for accommodation for former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) delegates.

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe found Magalasi with a case to answer.

Magalasi allegedly used MERA funds to pay accomodation for DPP delegates who attended the party’s 2018 convention in Blantyre.

Following the ruling, Magalasi is expected to enter defence.

The state paraded seven witnesses in the case and senior assistant State Advocate from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) chambers, Dziko Malunda disclosed that the matter is expected be concluded soon.

In December 2022, Magalasi alongside businesswoman Dorothy Shonga were also found with a case to answer in a case in which are being accused of influencing MERA Internal Procurement and Disposal Committee to award contract to Vink Enterprise, which is allegedly owned by the two.

It is alleged Vink Enterprises was awarded a MKK186 million contract for supply of MERA strategic plan booklets as well as branded cloth and T-shirts.

Former MERA public relations officer Patrick Maulidi and procurement officer Bright Mbewe were also found with case to answer.

The court however will set the date when the case to commerce.

