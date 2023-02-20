Former State House ICT Chief Chancy Chingwalungwalu arrested over FB post against Chakwera

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Barely months after a magistrate court discontinued his other case, former Chief Information and Communications Officer for State Residences, Chancy Chingwalungwalu is in the hands of the Police again.

Chingwalungwalu says he is currently at Area 30 where he is being questioned over a news article posted on Malawi Independent online site which among others claims that President Lazarus Chakwera is practising nepotism when appointing and promoting Malawi Defence Force soldiers and that the soldiers are planning a protest.

The Police suspects that Chingwalungwalu posted the story on the site.

However Chingwalungwalu has denied the charges saying he has never ever been connected to the activities of the said news site nor authored the said article.

National Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya has confirmed the arrest saying, the law-enforcers have charged him for cyber harassment, offensive communication and defamation of character. We are yet to see his warrant of arrest.

In 2021, Chingwalungwalu alongside former Director General of the National Intelligence Services (NIS) Dr. Kenamu Kalilani were also arrested on accusation that they stole intelligence materials.

The case has since been discontinued for lack of evidence.

