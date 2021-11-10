Who: The African Development Bank’s African Natural Resources Centre

What: Webinar to discuss ways to capitalize on forestry products to support industrialization and boost intra – African trade.

When: 18 November 2021; 13.00-15.00 GMT

Where: Virtual

The African Development Bank’s African Natural Resources Centre (ANRC), will host a webinar to explore ways to develop, manage and sustainably add value to forestry resources in support of African industrialization and intra-continental trade.

The webinar is expected to shed light on how countries can boost intra-African trade in forest products, while reducing illicit trade in timber products.

This event will bring together representatives of regional economic communities, trade policymakers, senior government officials, industry executives, forestry and customs experts, policy and technical experts, and members of academia and civil society organizations.

Discussions will focus on three recent African Natural Resources Centre publications: (i) Intra-African Trade in Wood Products: Case studies from Benin, Cameroon, Ghana and the Republic of Congo; (ii) Wood processing and trade of wood products in Africa; and (iii) Illicit trading in Africa’s forest products with a focus on timber.

