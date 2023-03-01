Homeland Minister Zikhale Ng’oma lauded for instilling confidence in police services

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday, February 28, 2022 lauded newly appointed Homeland and Security Minister Zikhale Ng’oma for instilling confidence in Malawi Police Service while strengthening the country’s security.

Chakwera told Parliament during question and answer session that Zikhale’s commitment to men in uniform has changed officers’ mindset towards better reformation.

He said the current operation that happened in Blantyre is one of the examples that the leadership of the force.

Concurring with the Malawi leader, Ng’oma said he knows the people who are using guns to scare the citizenry in the forthcoming general elections in 2025.

The Minister hinted that he knows the gangsters who are creating problems in the country and promised to smoke them out as he is a new sheriff.

He said having a background of his involvement in different political parties he knows how the gangsters operate.

Soon after his appointment as a Minister Homeland Ng’oma called upon traffic officers to stop confiscating driving license from drivers.

