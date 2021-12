NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-A 70-year-old woman was Tuesday, December 7, 2021 morning killed by her grandson under unclear circumstances at Ruga A village in Homa Bay Sub County in Kenya.

The woman identified as Priscila Olumbe was hacked to death using an axe by the 24-year-old grandson at dawn before he killed five goats, three cows and injured a donkey belonging to his grandmother.

Watch the video:

Source: Citizen Digital

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...