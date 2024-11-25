How corrupt SCP Colleen Zamba’s cartel has stolen MK60bn amid fuel crisis

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s crippling fuel shortage, which has left motorists stranded for over a month, has one name etched at the center of this national scandal thatsz Colleen Zamba.

The Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zamba has not only failed to act, but it now emerges that she has spearheaded a corrupt cartel that has pilfered over K60 billion (US$24 million) meant for the country’s fuel procurement, plunging the nation into chaos.

The public is finally waking up to the truth—Zamba’s web of corruption is the root cause of the crisis that has crippled the economy and shattered public trust in the government.

Zamba, at the heart of fuel crisis: A Corruption Empire Built on Fuel

At the heart of the catastrophe lies Zamba’s iron grip over NOCMA (National Oil Company of Malawi), the state-owned fuel procurement agency. Appointed by President Lazarus Chakwera to oversee fuel imports, Zamba quickly turned NOCMA into a personal fiefdom.

Through her tight control of the board, she handpicked cronies and loyalists to ensure that the flow of money and contracts would go directly into her pocket—and those of her associates.

But this is more than mere incompetence; this is criminality. In October 2023, Malawi secured a much-needed loan of K125 billion (US$50 million) from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) to ease the fuel shortage.

Instead of using the funds as intended, over K60 billion has vanished into thin air—unaccounted for. What happened to this money? It was stolen—and Zamba, along with her handpicked allies, is at the heart of it.

The Disappearance of K60 Billion: Zamba’s Black Hole

Zamba’s role in the scandal is now undeniable. Funds intended to purchase fuel from reputable suppliers were siphoned off, and NOCMA paid only a fraction of the money—just US$26 million—to suppliers. The rest? A black hole. Tens of millions of dollars meant to bring fuel to the nation disappeared. Senior officials from the Reserve Bank of Malawi and the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) have been unable to account for the missing money. Zamba’s personal connections and her manipulation of the procurement process are to blame.

What did Zamba do with the missing billions? She ensured that fuel contracts were awarded to sham companies—companies that were either non-existent or solely created to line the pockets of those loyal to her. One such company, the fake Sheikh Ahmed Al Qassimi firm, has been implicated in dodgy deals that saw millions of liters of fuel meant for Malawi sold off to neighboring Zimbabwe instead.

Buluma exposed Zamba in corruption tendencies

Fuel tankers, loaded with fuel paid for by Malawian taxpayers, simply disappeared on their way to Malawi. Instead of fueling the nation, they were rerouted to Zimbabwe, where they were sold for a profit. Why? Because Zamba and her cartel were taking cuts from the transactions, at the expense of ordinary Malawians who now suffer under the weight of crippling fuel shortages.

Collusion with Hara and Kanyama: A Cartel in Plain Sight

Zamba’s web of corruption also involves high-ranking government officials, including Transport Minister Jacob Hara and former NOCMA CEO Clement Kanyama, both of whom have been implicated in the scandal. Hara, it seems, played a key role in orchestrating the deals with the fake companies. Under Zamba’s influence, NOCMA began procuring fuel through a lengthy and inefficient pipeline from Beira to Zimbabwe—a route that was not only longer but far more costly. This was not about ensuring fuel supply; it was about stealing from the nation.

The plan was simple: By creating unnecessary middlemen, the cartel would siphon money from fuel contracts and supply deals, all while keeping the truth hidden from the public. For months, Zamba, Kanyama, and Hara pocketed millions while Malawi’s fuel situation spiraled out of control.

Zamba’s absolute control over the NOCMA board meant that no one could challenge her decisions. She stacked the board with loyalists who had no interest in anything other than pleasing her. This was not governance—it was cartel rule. And now, the consequences are plain to see: A nation without fuel, a public in anger, and a desperate president struggling to control a crisis he never anticipated.

The Fake Sheikh: A Scheme Built on Deception

Zamba’s scandalous dealings go even further. One of her primary schemes involved using a fake Sheikh, purportedly Sheikh Ahmed Al Qassimi, to front for an international fuel deal that involved billions of kwachas. Zamba used this bogus deal as a cover to divert Malawi’s funds into her personal coffers. The fuel contracts under the fake Sheikh never materialized, yet Malawians paid for them.

Alongside this, Zamba and her allies established another shell company, GET Global, to continue exploiting the fuel procurement process. No one knew where this company came from, or who was behind it. The only thing that was clear was that the company was used to funnel money away from the people of Malawi and into the hands of Zamba’s inner circle.

Zamba’s Power and Corruption: A Threat to the Nation

Zamba’s grip on power has been nothing short of tyrannical. As Secretary to the President, she has used her influence to ensure that her cartel thrives, while the people of Malawi have paid the price. Zamba’s corruption has not only caused the current fuel shortage—it has endangered the country’s future. By blocking honest suppliers and inflating prices through middlemen, Zamba has kept the nation in a perpetual state of economic limbo.

Despite the mounting evidence, Zamba has shown no remorse. Instead, she remains a central figure in Malawi’s political elite, undeterred by the suffering of ordinary people. Her power, however, is now under threat. President Chakwera, after months of inaction, has finally launched a forensic audit into the missing funds and corruption at NOCMA. But will it be enough to bring Zamba to justice?

The Cartel’s Last Stand

As the pressure mounts, the cartel that Zamba has led is fighting back. With the resurfacing of former NOCMA CEO Hellen Buluma and other senior figures, the plan to dismantle the corruption at NOCMA has begun. However, this fight will not be easy. Zamba’s allies still occupy key positions, and the networks of corruption she has built are deep and far-reaching.

But one thing is clear: Zamba’s days of pilfering from the people of Malawi must come to an end. The K60 billion she misused could have been used to secure fuel supplies, build infrastructure, and stabilize the economy. Instead, she turned it into a personal slush fund. Malawi deserves better. The public must demand that Zamba be held accountable for her actions—before more lives are ruined by her corruption.

Conclusion: Zamba Must Pay for Her Crimes

Colleen Zamba has stolen from the people of Malawi, and her corruption has directly contributed to the fuel crisis that has shaken the nation. Her manipulation of NOCMA and her role in the disappearance of over K60 billion cannot go unpunished. The time for accountability has arrived. The people of Malawi demand justice. Zamba must face the consequences of her greed and be removed from power—before she sinks the country further into despair.

The story of Zamba is a story of unbridled corruption at its worst. If Malawi is to recover, it must begin by ridding itself of the poison that she has unleashed upon the nation.

Additional information: Nyasa Times…