Matola (Energy Minister), Chakwera and motorists spending nights for fuel

By Burnett Munthali

The general outlook of Christmas in Malawi this year (2022) is a sad occasion as many citizens are struggling to make ends meet and have nothing to celebrate.

A quick survey in two different high density locations within the capital of Lilongwe can reveal.

Interestingly, one man was so lucky yesterday as he received MK1.5 from the State President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and another MK2 million was sent to him by a cabinet minister on Airtel Money for Christmas on Saturday, December 24, 2022 this reporter can reveal.

This means he had MK3.5m for Christmas as he voluntarily showed the transaction on his cell phone.

The man openly displayed his happiness and pride as he appears to be a close friend to the first citizen of Malawi.

However, people on the ground are struggling hard to put food on their table as the local currency devalued by 25% sometime this year.

The devaluation of the Malawi kwacha has changed quite a number of things on the ground starting from business, employment, and farming and life is not the same.

Prices of essential commodities keep rising all the time thereby making life very hard and unpredictable each day.

Previously, Christmas was an occasion that could clearly and openly be celebrated by almost everyone countrywide.

A lot of shopping, parties, music and movements could take place in the neighbourhoods especially in the high density areas.

The future still looks bleak as Malawians approach 2023 because nothing tangible is showing.

It has been a long struggle for almost three years now since 2020.

Economic growth for many businesses, companies and households has dwindled tremendously and refused to grow despite all efforts.

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world.

A feast central to the Christian liturgical year, it is preceded by the season of Advent or the Nativity Fast and initiates the season of Christmastide, which historically in the West lasts twelve days and culminates on Twelfth Night.

Christmas Day is a public holiday in many countries, is celebrated religiously by a majority of Christians, as well as culturally by many non-Christians, and forms an integral part of the holiday season organized around it.

The traditional Christmas narrative recounted in the New Testament, known as the Nativity of Jesus, says that Jesus was born in Bethlehem, in accordance with messianic prophecies.

When Joseph and Mary arrived in the city, the inn had no room and so they were offered a stable where the Christ Child was soon born, with angels proclaiming this news to shepherds who then spread the word.

There are different hypotheses regarding the date of Jesus’ birth and in the early fourth century, the church fixed the date as December 25. This corresponds to the traditional date of the winter solstice on the Roman calendar.

It is exactly nine months after Annunciation on March 25, also the date of the spring equinox.

Most Christians celebrate on December 25 in the Gregorian calendar, which has been adopted almost universally in the civil calendars used in countries throughout the world.

However, part of the Eastern Christian Churches celebrate Christmas on December 25 of the older Julian calendar, which currently corresponds to January 7 in the Gregorian calendar.

For Christians, believing that God came into the world in the form of man to atone for the sins of humanity, rather than knowing Jesus’ exact birth date, is considered to be the primary purpose in celebrating Christmas.

The celebratory customs associated in various countries with Christmas have a mix of pre-Christian, Christian, and secular themes and origins.

Popular modern customs of the holiday include gift giving; completing an Advent calendar or Advent wreath; Christmas music and caroling; viewing a Nativity play; an exchange of Christmas cards; church services; a special meal; and the display of various Christmas decorations, including Christmas trees, Christmas lights, nativity scenes, garlands, wreaths, mistletoe, and holly.

In addition, several closely related and often interchangeable figures, known as Santa Claus, Father Christmas, Saint Nicholas, and Christkind, are associated with bringing gifts to children during the Christmas season and have their own body of traditions and lore. Because gift-giving and many other aspects of the Christmas festival involve heightened economic activity, the holiday has become a significant event and a key sales period for retailers and businesses.

However, gift-giving and many other aspects of the Christmas festival involving heightened economic activity, the holiday has become a quiet event and a low sales period for retailers and businesses as most people stay indoors quietly today.

Christmas day in high density areas is just like any other day. Is Christmas not coming to Malawi on 25 December 2022 ?

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...