Today, there are many technological developments in the field of optics so that sunglasses from well-known brands such as buy glasses online have a much better level of protection than a few years ago. But the sunglasses from Deep Optics seem to go further…

The development of the startup Deep Optics makes it possible to go from distance vision to near vision with the swipe of a finger. In the future, will we be able to adapt the lenses to our eyes through an application on our smartphone?

Many people have to remove their sunglasses to replace them with reading glasses for a closer look. The Israeli firm Deep Optics, which developed the first electronic sunglasses, is trying to solve this problem. They are equipped with lenses that can change their optical properties and make a transition from near vision to far vision, or vice versa, with the simple swipe of a finger on the temples of the glasses.

A more beautiful world

The glasses, called 32 ° N, are not bulky and resemble normal classic glasses. They weigh about 50 grams, so it is within the normal range of normal sunglasses. When trying one of these models we felt an immediate improvement in vision: the world around us became clearer, very three-dimensional and the colors, although they are richer, do not lose their naturalness. The general feeling is to see a more beautiful world.

The glasses include an application for smartphones, with the help of which the lens graduation is determined.

Glasses, like some of the screens currently sold on the market, are made of layers of liquid crystal, a material with optical properties, which can be changed by activating a low voltage. A small processor, whose job it is to adjust the user’s vision data and change focus as needed, runs smoothly on the glasses’ temples. The lenses themselves are completely transparent and allow a quick transition between modes.

The glasses come with a smartphone application, with the help of which the lens graduation is determined. This, by the way, can be modified when the state of vision changes. For example, a more powerful lens can be “activated” to read very small text. All of this is done with the help of electrical controls only and without moving mechanical parts.

Another parameter that can be adjusted electronically is the distance between the centers of the lenses. In the manufacture of regular spectacles, the distance between the wearer’s pupils is measured and the lenses of the spectacles are manufactured such that the centers of the lenses are placed in a fixed place in front of the pupils. On the contrary, in glasses from Deep Optics it is possible to dynamically determine the distance between the lenses through the application.

According to the CEO of the company, Yariv Haddad, this is a technology that can also be used in augmented reality glasses or virtual reality. Deep Optics lenses can avoid the need to wear virtual reality glasses over glasses, as is the case today. The manufacturers of the glasses will be able to program the user’s prescription into the device, and the special lenses that will be installed in the glasses will be in charge of adapting to the customers.

Charger case

The glasses were developed by the three founders of Deep Optics: Alex Alon, a physicist at the Weizmann Institute; the company’s chief technologist, Dr. Yoav Yadin, and CEO Yariv Hadad. The technology is protected by several patents. The company is located in Petah Tikva and employs about 20 people.

Deep Optics is currently launching a massive funding campaign on the Kickstarter website to raise money to enable mass production of the product. First buyers will receive the development for $ 229, with a final price estimated at $ 449. Is it a high price? Not really, especially when compared to the high prices of multifocal glasses and, in addition, it avoids the need to change glasses every time it is necessary to change the prescription of the lenses.

The next step will be to market the glasses both online and in opticians and pharmacies through the main distributors around the world. Haddad said: “We will start with the toughest market, the United States, and then we intend to expand to other countries.” Deep Optics does not rule out the possibility of integrating technology into the glasses of the main international brands in the field. Like any current electronic device, the glasses must be charged before use, with a charge sufficient for at least one working day, depending on their use.

The device’s power consumption is low and is reduced only in situations where the range of vision is changed. Deep Optics is considering the possibility of marketing future models together with a case that will also serve as a portable charger, similar to that of wireless headphones. While the glasses are not waterproof, they can withstand wet conditions, splashes of water, sweating, etc.

Are the new glasses a threat to part of the traditional glasses market? In the future, will eyeglass wearers be able to avoid visiting the optometrist and purchase a product that can accommodate their changing vision?