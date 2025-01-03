“It’s time to reclaim Malawi’s future”-UTM leader Dr Kabambe’s New Year message

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The UTM president Dalitso Kabambe has said time has come for Malawians to reclaim their future.

In his New Year message, the former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Kabambe urged Malawians to look beyond the “despair” of last year and hope for a brighter future.

He said 2025 is a year in which to fix the economy.

The UTM leader said Malawians should not ignore the decline in quality of life which they observed or the debt burden that hangs over them like a heavy cloud.

“We must fix our economy, invigorate our foreign policy and break the chains of nepotism, regionalism and tribalism that hinder our progress.

“We must actively reject corruption and cronyism, choosing instead to build a nation that is inclusive, fair and just—one that thrives on the strength of our diversity,” Kabambe said.

Dr Kabambe adds that , time had come for Malawians to unite in purpose, driven by an unwavering desire for a better Malawi—a Malawi that embodies the true spirit of democracy, justice and freedom.

“Together, we shall rise. Together, we shall forge a new path—not just for ourselves, but for every Malawian who dreams of a brighter future. Let us march forward into this New Year, armed with courage and resolve, preaching a message of real change for the betterment of our people.

“Today, we stand as rightful owners of the transformation agenda—a successful and progressive Malawi awaits us. The time for change is now, and it begins with each and every one of us,” he said.

Malawi will go to polls on September 16, this year.