Mutharika calls Joyce Banda Abiti Cashgate

By Vincent Gunde

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-People’s Party (PP) has reminded Former President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to practice fair politics by presenting facts.

The party says as they ought to has learnt with disdain repeated provocations towards its Party’s leader Joyce Banda.

PP observes that over the past weekend during a rally in Mangochi, Mutharika mockingly referred Banda as Abiti Cashgate saying peddling of such statements is uncalled for and beneath what is expected of him as Former President and responsible leadership.

The Party says it finds this sort of approach to political discourse very disturbing, unnecessary, archaic, and deceptive reminding Mutharika that issues around Cashgate have and continue to be dealt with by credible international auditors, law enforcement agencies and Malawi’s trusted legal framework.

In a statement signed by its Spokesperson Ackson Kalaile Banda, PP says nine years down the line Cashgate suspects have been arrested and prosecuted, some have been convicted while others have been acquitted saying the Baker Tilly independent investigative audit found no single evidence of Banda’s involvement in Cashgate.

PP says this should tell any reasonable person that Banda is in no way involved in Cashgate and that as President she acted swiftly to bring those suspected to have partaken in the loot to be held accountable.

The Party has advised Mutharika not to divert people’s attention from real issues that mired his incompetent leadership and continue to haunt him to date saying it is him who the ACB established to have receivedK145 million from a local businessman to corruptly influence business links.

“He allegedly gave leeway to his cronies to abuse his Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN) for other unrelated interests in what has been termed as 5-billion-Kwacha cement gate scandal, we will call him Mr. Cement,’’ reads the statement in part.

PP has further advised Mutharika that he must quickly accept the reality that Malawians booted him out of power because of such ineptitude and untruthfulness saying these bad faith political antics will not distract Madam Banda from her post-presidency, local and international activities that are aimed at improving people’s lives.

The Party has since assured Mutharika that it will not stand by and watch while he or any other political leader misrepresent facts just to gain political mileage.

Mutharika held end of year political rally on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Mangochi where is dared President Lazarus Chakwera to get ready out of State House before 2025.

