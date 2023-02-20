Kankhumwa tears apart Chakwera’s SONA-“Talk is cheap, lies have short legs”

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Leader of Opposition in Malawi Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa says what President Lazarus Chakwera said in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) does not qualify to be a SONA.

Nankhumwa who is also opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Southern Region Vice President says this is the reason he has titled his response to the SONA as ‘Talk is cheap, lies have short legs’.

He argues that Chakwera has no clue of the status of the nation, which is why he failed to give a clear agenda for the coming year.

The Leader of Opposition further claims no system has been fixed as he promised to do.

Nankhumwa says Malawians’ suffering is evident even to toddlers.

He has pointed to the rising cost of living and shortage of forex as some of the evident signs.

Nankhumwa has blamed President Lazarus Chakwera for traveling on private jets and his frequent domestic travels while Malawians suffer.

He however observes that Tonse Alliance government is itself a stumbling block to the fight against corruption.

He added that the treatment that Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Martha Chizuma has been subjected to recently is evidence.

Nankhumwa therefore faulted the President on fighting corruption, arguing that even as Chakwera complained of delays in concluding court, the judiciary is not adequately funded.

The opposition leader added that no wonder the President failed to outline a clear agenda for his government in the coming year.

“It is not surprising because you cannot provide a prescription without diagnosis, you diagnose first before prescription,” said Nankhumwa.

He said Chakwera admitted that the Affordable Input Program (AIP) has been a mess this season however he should have gone further to tell Malawians why the program came crashing down rather than glossing over the matter with niceties, including outlining figures that did not reflect the situation on the ground.

Nankhumwa disclosed that Malawians are now used to their President of being absent on critical issues; of being told that their President did not know anything when serious decisions on national matters were made and their no doubt that Chakwera does not know the pain that Malawians are going through under his leadership.

On his part, Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo said Nankhumwa address only target on president personal character and his relatives.

Chimwendo said he respects the leader of opposition despite him throwing stones at Chakwera.

Meanwhile Tonse Alliance government legislators asked Speaker Catherin Gotani Hara to nullify Nankhumwa’s speech as it has disrespect the integrity of the president and the speaker is yet to decide on the matter.

