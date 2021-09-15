Giddes Chalamanda

With the song “Leave No One Behind”, the German music and video producer LMNZ supports GIZ Malawi in its awareness-raising campaign for “Action against COVID-19”.

The campaign is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

LMNZ has been known for his mammoth international projects since the release of his 2010 record “Worldwide Rap”. On this album, he brought together 76 artists who rap and sing in 29 languages.

For “Leave No One Behind” he has now gathered great artists from Germany and Malawi: The 91-year-old music legend Giddes Chalamanda, Faith Mussa, Esther Chitheka Lewis, Keturah and Esau Mwamwaya (member of the group “The Very Best”) are the Malawian singers.



From the German side MAL ÉLEVÉ, Sera Kalo, Sebastian Sturm and LMNZ himself are joining them on the microphone.

The lyrics are written in Chichewa, English and German.

The song was produced by LMNZ, Faith Mussa and Samuel Mjura Mkandawire and receives active support from Sarah Martin on violin, Valerie Hartling on viola and Paul Berberich on saxophone.

“Leave No One Behind” calls for international solidarity in the global pandemic and takes a clear stand against conspiracy theories surrounding COVID-19.”