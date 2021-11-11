– Advertisement –

Stars From All Nations , the alternative education company that unlocks the potential of Africa’s young geniuses, has launched their long-awaited ReadyforWork career accelerator that brings fresh perspectives to talent development on the continent.

ReadyforWork is an immersive digital career accelerator that uses AI and Machine Learning to equip entry-level job seekers with employment skills and help talent managers make data-driven recruitment decisions.

The SFAN began the pilot of ReadyforWork in 2018 and has now run two cohorts of the program with graduates securing full employment.

The team later raised a pre-seed investment of $250,000 from Ghana-based investor King Solomon’s Group earlier this year to establish the complete platform and scale their operation. With a 20-person capacity digital classroom in Accra, the SFAN team has opened applications for a new ReadyforWork cohort that aims to kickstart later this November 2021.

This cohort of ReadyforWork career accelerator seeks the best-in-class applicants who wish to build their career in Finance, Digital Marketing, and UI/UX fields. Selected applicants will pay $0 in upfront program fees and have direct access to employment upon completing the six-week course.

SFAN says the separation between their ReadyforWork platform and other training frameworks is that they don’t just train their students to gain certificates. Instead, their students graduate with jobs in high-growth companies and have access to ongoing career coaching and networking opportunity with peers on the platform.

The MD of GFA Consulting Ltd, Carole Ramella, commented on the initiative: “The ReadforWork project by SFAN is a fantastic initiative. The team has done an excellent job of creating a framework that helps job seekers gain the right skills to get hired while enabling companies to make informed recruitment decisions. As an employer, I find great value in such a framework because it enormously cuts down my recruitment timeline while being unbelievably result-oriented and affordable.”

If you have what it takes to join the upcoming ReadyforWork cohort, visit https://readyforwork.africa and send in your application by November 12. To learn more about the program, contact the SFAN team at info(at)sfanonline.org.

