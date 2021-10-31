A young lawyer of Lusaka McQueen Zaza

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-A young lawyer of Lusaka McQueen Zaza, purported to be a lawyer for Zambian President Hakainsw Hichilema and legal adviser when he extorted K50,000 from a businessman who has a contract to supply uniforms and vests to the Ministry of Defence.



He has been arrested together with two others who introduced themselves as police detective and ZRA officer respectively.

“Police in Lusaka received a report of Extortion from Yvonne Shakantu 51 of House No. 31, Chitimukulu road, PHI Lusaka, a business lady who reported on behalf of Roy Musonda 39 of Plot No. 30, Birds view, Silverest, a Business consultant and Director at Big Eye Limited who has a Contract with Ministry of Defence to supply Uniforms, Bullet proof vests that he was swindled of K40, 000 by unscrupulous people,” Hamoonga stated.

“Brief facts of the matter are that on 14th October, 2021at about 17:00 hours, Roy Musonda received a text message from Mr Mcqueon Zenzo Zaza 40 of plot Number Q1AZURITE Apartment Ibex Meanwood purporting to be a Lawyer of The President and legal adviser and that he wanted to meet him. Musonda with his friend Webby Kasalu 47 a businessman drove to the car wash which is a few meters from his office within Garden City Mall to meet Zaza and his colleagues.”

He explained that Mr. Zaza claimed that he had connections with Home Affairs minister Jack Mwiimbu.

“One of them introduced himself as Detective Bwalya Chilufya based at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Police Station and the other as Richard Phiri an engineer a public officer employed by Zambia Revenue Authority in Kasama.

The said persons drove the victim and his friends to Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Police Station where he was told that earlier in the day, they had spotted him at Ministry of Defence and wanted to know how he got the said contract.

Zaza demanded that he pay him One million kwacha so that his contract does not get terminated as he had connections with the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Hon. Jack Jacob Mwiimbu, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hon. Garry Nkombo and many others,” Hamoonga explained.

“Mr Roy Musonda requested for funds from his fellow business partners and raised K40, 000 which he paid Mr Zaza at the back of Garden City Car park where he was comfortable and remained with a balance of K10, 000,as he had demanded to be paid K50,000=00.”

He said Zaza continued demanding for the balance with his colleagues until on 15th October, 2021at 20:00 hours when he was nabbed by Police officers when he went to collect the balance.

Hamoonga said the police officers managed to recover K24, 000 from the three suspects which were brought to the police by the suspects’ friends.

He said the money has been seized and kept as an exhibit.

Source: zambianews365.com

