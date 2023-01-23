Macron seeks clarity after Burkina Faso ordered French troops to leave

French President Emmanuel Macron hopes to get more clarifications from Burkina Faso after it ordered its troops to leave the country.

The military government on Saturday demanded the departure of the French troops but there has been very little details on the demand.

According to local media, the military government has now suspended a 2018 military accord that allowed the presence of French troops in the country.

The French troops now have a month to pull out of the West African nation.

President Macron said on Sunday that he was awaiting further clarification from the transitional President Ibrahim Traore about reported demands.

France has about 400 special forces based in Burkina Faso to help local forces battle the Islamist insurgency.

For some time now there have been agitations over France’s military presence in Burkina Faso.

Critics complain the presence of the troops has not improved security in the insurgent-hit West African country.

Hundreds demonstrated against Paris in the capital Ouagadougou on Friday, chanting anti-France slogans and wielding placards calling on the French army to leave the country.

