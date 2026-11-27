By Our Washington, D.C. Contributor

Washington, D.C.: Malawi’s incoming envoy to the US took time out from unpacking his luggage to grace Thanksgiving Day dinner hosted by Dr. and Mrs. Mazinga in Ijamsville, Maryland. Ambassador Edward Sawerengera arrived in the United States on Tuesday. Addressing the dinner guests, he told them that Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika was pleased to send him to the US and that this was his second tour of the US. He first served as the country’s envoy from 2016 to 2022.

The ambassador said he was deeply honored to begin his diplomatic tour of duty and grateful for the opportunity to represent the Republic of Malawi and advance the strong bilateral ties between Malawi and the USA.

“I am equally delighted to welcome our American, Nigerian, and Indian guests joining us this evening. Malawi is renowned worldwide as the “Warm Heart of Africa,” a spirit defined by hospitality, unity, and open doors. Witnessing that spirit shared around this table tonight is a profound testament to the cherished values of our people,” Ambassador Sawerengera said.

Ambassador Sawerengera then turned his attention to the members of the Malawian diaspora and told them that they “remain indispensable partners in our nation’s continued progress, development, and prosperity.”

He said that as he assumes his responsibilities at the Embassy, he looks forward to engaging with the diaspora and collaborating with them in the service of Malawi.

Before the Ambassador gave his remarks, former special education, history, and English high school teacher Janet Karim gave a mini lesson on the meaning of Thanksgiving. She said that the first Thanksgiving was in 1620; that the Native Americans, whom the settlers from the First World (also known as Europe) found, taught them how to grow corn; and that at the first harvest, the Native Americans brought pumpkins and squash, pigeons, geese, and chickens.

She told the dinner guests that, at the time of harvesting, the settlers, who were also known as pilgrims, expressed their gratitude for a three-day celebration. It was later officially called Thanksgiving and was an annual event.

Ambassador Sawerengera crowned the event by announcing that next year’s Thanksgiving Dinner would be held at the Malawi Residence, also known as the People’s House.