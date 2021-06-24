Forest restoration project launched in Malawi

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi has today launched a 5 Billion Kwacha four year forest landscape restoration project where the lead organization, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) says environmental conservation in the country remains challenging due to a lack of economic alternatives among local communities surrounding catchment areas like forests.

FAO, Country Representative, Zhijun Chen, claims that with deforestation as order of the day in Malawi, empowering locals economically in sustaining their livelihoods is critical to address the problem.

Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources, Nancy Tembo says the project is timely as Malawi is also working to addressing issues of deforestation rampant in the country.

With financial support from German Government, Malawi is among African countries like Kenya, Rwanda and Cameroon benefiting from similar initiative.