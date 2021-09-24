LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police Service in the capital Lilongwe are keeping in custody 30 Ethiopians for illegal entry into the country.

The arrest follows the general public tip, the Immigration Department in Lilongwe received.

Central Region Immigration Publicist Martin Gongolo, said the immigrants were loaded in a 30-tonne-truck van carrying bales of tobacco heading to South Africa.

Gongolo said an informant tipped them that a truck parked behind Best Oil Filling Station in Area 49, Lilongwe is picking suspicious people.

Following the information, they apprehended the 30 Ethiopian nationals who were being ferried at the place on various taxis.

The immigration department is appealing to the public to desist from the tendency of aiding illegal immigrants.

Meanwhile, the truck driver has bolted as the immigrants have been remanded to Maula Prison.