BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—As cases of Covid-19 continue to rise, the US Emabssy in Lilongwe has suspended all visa applications except humanitarian appointment requests only for Malawian citizens and residents which will be handled in Lusaka in Zambia.

According to a statement from the Embassy, humanitarian cases may include an immediate relative’s death, grave illness, or life-threatening accident taking place in the United States or urgent medical treatment for the applicant or their minor child.

“As a result of COVID-19 generated constraints, the U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe is temporarily closed for all visa applicants. The U.S. Embassy in Lusaka (Zambia) will accept humanitarian appointment requests only for Malawian citizens and residents, at the applicant’s cost to travel to Lusaka.

“Humanitarian cases may include an immediate relative’s death, grave illness, or life-threatening accident taking place in the United States or urgent medical treatment for the applicant or their minor child. Immediate relatives are defined as parents, children, or siblings of the applicant. Humanitarian cases do not include student or employment visa applications,” reads the statement in part.

The statement further says applicants will be required to complete a visa application and pay the appropriate fees before they can request a humanitarian appointment.

“If an expedited appointment is not granted, no refunds will be provided and you will not be able to transfer your appointment to another embassy. Again, no refunds will be provided and you will not be able to transfer the appointment to the U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe.”

Those believing their cases qualify for a humanitarian appointment, are advised to follow the instructions on Embassy Lusaka’s website: https://zm.usembassy.gov/visas/nonimmigrant-visas/.