Gomezgeka Chisala kills ex-girlfriend in Baltimore

WHITE MARSH, Md. (MaraviPost): —Baltimore County Police have charged 29-year-old Gomezgeka L. Chisala, Malawian with first-degree murder. Chisala is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no-bail status pending a bail review hearing.

Baltimore County Police said a White Marsh woman was shot and killed early Thursday morning. Officers responded just after 4:30 a.m. to a residence on Proctor Avenue, where they found 32-year-old Shaunya Green suffering from at least one shot to the upper body.

She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police said the suspect stayed on the scene and was arrested.

Gomezgeka Chisala is son to Busiso and Ruth Chisala.

Friends say Gomezgeka Chisala just graduated as an attorney and just got a job with Virginia state and also admitted for a master’s Program.

Friends told the Maravi Post that this was from extreme jealousy! She had dumped him a few months back and he kept on trying to get her back. with her. Apparently, he could not handle the breakup with the girlfriend. Says he tried to commit suicide a few weeks ago.

The sister to Gomezgeka Chisala tweeted confirming the indident and asking for Prayers for the Victim and her Family:

Confession