Malawians deserting Chilima’s death commission of inquiry

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The country’s citizens are reportedly shining the on-going commission of inquiry on former Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others who were killed in a plane crash inside Chikangawa Forest on June 10, this year.

Recent commission’s update shows that there has been a poor response from members of the public to the inquiry’s call for any information regarding the accident.

The commission’s chairperson Justice Jabber Alide says only one person has voluntarily responded to the call despite continued publicity on the ongoing probe.

“Considering the national interest and the wide debate that the aircraft accident generated and the subsequent calls for the inquiry in both the social and mainstream media.

“It was the Commission’s expectation that members of the public were going to respond to the commission’s call,” reads in part the update.

The commission therefore says has completed its phase 2 work in the Eastern Region, particularly at the Malawi Air Force, Zomba Air Force base and Zomba District Council.

“We are now proceeding to conduct phase 3 in the South, specifically in Blantyre from November 15 to 16,” adds the statement.

The commission reveals further, “During phase 2 and phase 1 in the Northern Region, we managed to conduct on site visits to all places relevant to the investigation.

“The commission has so far interviewed and managed to obtain information from 55 witnesses”.

President Lazarus Chakwera instituted the commission of enquiry following general public demand after German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation failed to give full details on real causes of the plane crash.

President Chakwera gave the commission till November 30, 2024 to come up with the comprehensive report.

Chakwera told the commission not to shield anyone in its work.