Malawi’s Chief spy Dokani Ngwira suspended over MK900m misappropriation, gross of incompetence

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s National Intelligent Service (NIS) Director General Dokani Ngwira has been suspended over gross of incompetence and misappropriation of MK900 million two years heading the institution.

This publication understands that Ngwira has been replaced with Evance Maluwa as Acting Director General pending investigations.

Sources within NIS told The Maravi Post that Ngwira has failed to deliver at the service including misleading President Lazarus Chakwera on Bridgin Foundation.

Ngwira has failed to vert, assess correct individuals, companies to the country’s leadership.

“Since Ngwira joined NIS, nothing tangible has been delivered. He has failed due diligent on companies, individual to President Chakwera including the infamous Bridgin Foundation. Ngwira has fail to come up political parties power assessment.

“Not only has misappropriated about MK900 million unapproved vehicles at NIS that the institution is failing to operate effectively. The Service is given MK1 million monthly with only five cars on operations,” discloses the source.

The source reveals further, “NIS has failed to use wireless messages as a secured model of communication. Ngwira is always abroad on matters that are not to do with NIS. This is why he has been suspended to pave way for investigations”.

This comes barely a year after NIS disgruntled officers threaten to boycott work over Ngwira’s nepotistic tendencies at the institution that those recently recruited are from his northern region.

“There were no advertisement nor proper selection and vetting of officers and the only the qualifications was that one must come from the Northern region.

“Upon being recruited into the system the Director general has started transferring old members of the institution away from the headquarters to regional offices and replacing them with the officers from the Northern region in an effort to consolidate power base,” added the source.

NGWIRA: Suspended

The operations are not being done in consultation with the presidency as the office report directly to the office of the president.

Sources within NIS told this publication that Ngwira has been challenging the senior management that no one can tell him what to do as far as running of the institution is concerned.

Efforts to get Ngwira reaction on the suspension proved futile as his mobile phone was not available as we went to press.

In 2020, President Chakwera appointed Ngwira who is also Lilongwe’s Kawale Assembly of God church.

