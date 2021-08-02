LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 356 new COVID-19 cases, 280 new recoveries and 24 new deaths. All cases are locally transmitted: 100 from Lilongwe, 88 from Blantyre, 52 from Mzimba North, 22 from Zomba, 17 each from Mchinji and Mzimba South, 10 from Dedza, seven from Mulanje, six from Nkhotakota, five each from Mangochi and Mwanza, four each from Chiradzulu, Kasungu, and Salima, three each from Balaka and Thyolo, two each from Dowa and Ntchisi, and one each from Karonga, Machinga, Nkhata Bay, Nsanje, and Ntcheu Districts.

24 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours; five in Blantyre, three each in Lilongwe and Mchinji, two each from Chiradzulu, Mzimba North, Nkhotakota, and Mzimba South, and one each from Salima, Nkhata Bay, Neno, Dedza, and Phalombe Districts.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.



Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 52,987 cases including 1,685 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.18%). Of these cases, 2,581 are imported infections and 50,406 are locally transmitted.



Cumulatively, 38,427 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 72.5%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 12,643. In the past 24 hours, there were 53 new admissions in the treatment units while 44 cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 388 active cases are currently hospitalised: 106 in Blantyre, 92 in Lilongwe, 35 in

Zomba, 21 in Mzimba North, 16 in Karonga, 12 in Mchinji, 11 in Kasungu, 10 in Dowa and Mulanje, seven in Balaka, six each in Mzimba South and Rumphi, five each in Neno, Dedza, Ntcheu, and Chikwawa, four each in Mangochi, Salima, Nkhotakota, Chiradzulu, Machinga, and Ntchisi, three each in Thyolo and Phalombe, two each in Nkhata Bay and Chitipa, and one each in Mwanza and Nsanje Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 1,450 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 811 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 24.6% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 22.4%.

Cumulatively, 341,768 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 455,207 and 140,328 people have received the first dose and second dose respectively.

Over the past 24 hours 455 people received the first dose and 747 the second dose. A total of 595,535 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.



As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, I would like to appreciate the role everyone is playing in this fight in ensuring that we stop the further spread of the disease amidst us.

Much appreciation should go to all the stakeholders, Developmental Partners, Local and International NGOs and Civil Society Organizations for the various support that is being provided in the COVID-19 fight.

On a special note, I would also like to appreciate all health workers and frontline staff on the good work that they are doing in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in our country.

So far, our Health Workers have shown high level of dedication and hard work in the management of the COVID-19 patients, contact tracing, testing, COVID-19 vaccination, risk communication and community engagement and in ensuring that logistics and supplies are available at all levels.

I would like to request that this hard working spirit should continue till we defeat this pandemic.



We are at war, the COVID-19 war and everyone is at risk of getting infected and everyone is affected with this disease.

During this war we have observed that our frontline soldiers, our health workers and other frontline staff are also getting infected and sadly we are losing some to the pandemic.

It is a war that needs everyone in our country to be involved, we need to fight collectively in order to save our frontliners, ourselves, our loved ones, families and friends.

It is a time for all of us to join this fight and stop the spread of COVID-19 disease in our country and save more lives. The time to act is now.



As we are observing an increased rate of local transmission in our country, there is need to focus our attention on stopping the community transmission by limiting the human to human transmission of COVID-19.

I would like to ask each one of us to do some self -reflection and ask ourselves as to what role we are playing in this fight.

Our lives have been disrupted greatly due to this disease and the faster we deal with COVID-19 the better. This is the time for us to seriously consider re-strategizing our day to day lives and only make decisions that help to reduce the spread of the virus in our midst.

We all need to treat everyone that you meet as a potential carrier of the virus and we need to strictly follow all the preventive measures wholesomely.



The fight against COVID-19 requires that everyone must be involved. It is also my appeal to those that been confirmed COVID-19 positive and contacts of the confirmed cases to strictly follow isolation and quarantine rules to stop the further spread of the virus to the family members, work mates and the community at large.

The following preventive measures should be our daily routine: frequent handwashing with soap, proper wearing of mask, avoiding over- crowded places, practicing cough and sneeze etiquette, staying home if you have flu like symptoms and decontaminating commonly touched surfaces.



No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself.

Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE