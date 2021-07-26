LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-People of Mdika in Traditional Authority (T.A) Kayembe in Dowa have stopped construction works of Mdika bridge after authorities allegedly sent a contractor to the site to construct an Irish bridge contrary to their expectations.

Councillor for Kayembe Ward Gift Nkhono Songeya and Village Headman Phezewa said on Sunday, July 25, 2021 that the kind of bridge the contractor is constructing does not stand pressure when the river is flooded hence they want a box Calvert bridge and have resolved to send back the contractor, a decision made on Saturday after convening a crisis meeting with community members.

But Director of Public Works in Dowa, Oscar Kumwenda has accused councilor Songeya of misleading the community claiming that the MK12 milllion Irish bridge design was opted after considering the terrain of the site and available funds.

He therefore said his team will go to Mdika on Tuesday to explain to the community about the planned Irish bridge being constructed at the site.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Dr. Abel Kayembe said people in the area have rushed to make such a decision when the work has just started saying about 50 rings and concrete deck will be installed to re-enforce its strength.